United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.35

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.35 and traded as low as $122.59. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 2,069 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a market capitalization of $710.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.69.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 17,500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.00 per share, with a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

