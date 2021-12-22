United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UBFO stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson purchased 9,973 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak purchased 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

