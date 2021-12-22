United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 5.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $158,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,904. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

