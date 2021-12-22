United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lessened by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.85. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,904. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average of $200.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

