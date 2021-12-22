United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Trading Up 2.9%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

