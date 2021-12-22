Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

