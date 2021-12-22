Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

