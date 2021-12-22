Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

