Unifty Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00082096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

