UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,368. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

