UBS Group Upgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.