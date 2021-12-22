U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.76 and a 200-day moving average of $350.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.