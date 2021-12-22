U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

