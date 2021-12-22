U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $315.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $323.03.

