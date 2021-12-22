U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.74 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 102,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

