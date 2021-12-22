U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

