U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 132,164 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 519.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

