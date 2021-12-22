Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the period. TFI International comprises about 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

NYSE TFII opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.