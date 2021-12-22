Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.69 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CYBR stock opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

