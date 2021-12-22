Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes $11.97 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000. BlackLine comprises 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of BlackLine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 332.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 81.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,301 shares of company stock worth $26,447,482 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.16 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

