Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 156,070 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,070 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

