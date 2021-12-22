Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,172 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 2.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

