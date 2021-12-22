Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

