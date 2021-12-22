Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Diodes worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Diodes by 1,994.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

