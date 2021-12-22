Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

