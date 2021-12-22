Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $190,350.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.