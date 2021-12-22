TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu Sells 9,136 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50.

Shares of TSP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 17,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,452. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TuSimple by 182.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TuSimple by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

