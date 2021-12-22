Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.82. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

