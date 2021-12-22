Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

