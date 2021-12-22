TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $260.87

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.87 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 239.50 ($3.16). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 545,097 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.91).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.78. The company has a market capitalization of £429.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.86.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.