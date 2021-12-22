Truegame Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $68,369.09 and approximately $1,634.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

