TrueFeedBack Trading Down 10.2% This Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $35,204.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

