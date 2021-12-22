TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $19.60 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $644,728.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006788 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

