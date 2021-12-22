Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $889.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.77 million to $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. Trimble has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

