Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$191,503.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,247.50.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00.

TOU opened at C$41.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.28. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.