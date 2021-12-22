Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires C$304,514.90 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,442.60.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$2,975,666.37.

On Sunday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 400,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,958,828.02.

On Thursday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 260,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04.

Shares of TOT traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.09 and a 52-week high of C$6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.63. The firm has a market cap of C$250.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.