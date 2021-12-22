Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.60.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.