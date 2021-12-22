Torray LLC Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Torray LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

