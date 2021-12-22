Torray LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Torray LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

