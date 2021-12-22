Torray LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. 43,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

