Torray LLC Has $17.90 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Torray LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.7% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 177,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.