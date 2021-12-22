Torray LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after buying an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after buying an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

