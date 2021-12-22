Torray LLC Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,358. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.