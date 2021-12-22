Torray LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,845. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.