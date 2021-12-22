Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Tiptree alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tiptree by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIPT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.17. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.61 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 10.74%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.