Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $967,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $3,876,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

