Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 1412547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

