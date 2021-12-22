Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 48,598 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

