ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0515 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $175,664.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00185868 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00254022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.21 or 0.08167860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

