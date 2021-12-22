Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

THRN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

